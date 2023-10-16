These are the words of the actor: “I can’t take it anymore”

Massimiliano Varrese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, the name of the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy has once again been talked about due to his decision to leave the reality show. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

In recent weeks Massimiliano Varrese has been making a lot of headlines due to the interest shown in Heidi Kisses. A few hours ago the actor threatened to leave the house Big Brother following a jealous scene directed at Heidi.

It all started when Heidi Baci spent about half an hour with Vittorio Menozzi, chatting calmly with him. This situation sent Massimiliano into a rage that he couldn’t help but become the protagonist of a real jealous scene addressed to Heidi.

The tenant commented on the relationship with Vittorio Menozzi with these words:

We have complicity of friendship. He knows it and I know it.

At this point Massimiliano Varrese intervened and responded to Heidi in this way:

No, I’m leaving the house. I can not handle it anymore. I feel under pressure.

Heidi Baci tried in every way to reassure Massimiliano Varrese who threatened to leave the house of Big Brother. We just have to wait for the episode scheduled for this evening to find out if Alfonso Signorini will deal live with this much talked about topic in recent hours.