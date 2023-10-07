A joke from the actor against the tenant sends the web into a rage: what happened

Massimiliano Varrese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy has been making a lot of headlines due to some words that have sent the web into a rage. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The last episode of Big Brother aired was eventful to say the least. Once again, most of the tenants of the house were against it Beatrice Luzzi who, however, was considered by the public as the favorite competitor. Although things have calmed down a bit, there are still some who rail against the actress Live. Among these there is certainly Massimiliano Varrese.

Max on Bea: “Did you see how happy she was?

…in fact I told Beppe ‘sacrifice yourself so we can get out of this situation’…it’s the only way out of the acidity”.

The first misogynist is gone, now it’s his turn.#Big Brother #gf pic.twitter.com/6nS90An7Vm — (@barumiliano) October 6, 2023

As already mentioned, in the last few hours the actor has sent the web into a rage because of one joke towards Beatrice Luzzi who did not go unnoticed. These were the words that the tenant he spent towards his enemy:

Did you see how she cheered up?

For many, Massimiliano pronounced these words in reference to the sympathy that is developing between the actress and the tenant Giuseppe Garibaldi. But, continuing with his speech, Massimiliano Varrese then added that:

In fact I told Beppe ‘sacrifice yourself so we can get out of this situation’. Look, it’s the only way out of acidity.

As already anticipated, the actor’s words sent the web into a rage.

In fact, there were many who took sides against Massimiliano Varrese, accusing him of not having had respect towards Beatrice Luzzi. We just have to wait for the next episode of Big Brother to find out if Alfonso Signorini will get to the bottom of what happened.