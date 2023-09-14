After months of waiting, on Monday 11 September the house of Big Brother has finally opened its doors. The new edition of the reality show has brought great curiosity among viewers since for the first time it compares the VIP world with the Nip world. Over the last few hours Massimiliano Varrese he was reprimanded for a gesture that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he did.

The new edition of Big Brother It just started and is already causing a lot of talk. As already mentioned, the gieffino Massimiliano Varrese was resumed for a gesture that many considered inappropriate.

In order to imitate Ghostface from the films Scream, the actor held a knife. The gesture was not liked at all, so much so that Rosy advised the tenant to put the knife away immediately. These were the words that Gieffina addressed to the actor:

Yes I remember Scream. Hand! Don’t do it, in my opinion… dangerous objects that we do things. In my opinion, that is, they think it’s dangerous so it’s better not to, not to do it again.

Massimiliano Varrese is the new competitor of Big Brother: the words of the presentation video

These were the words with which Massimiliano Varrese introduced himself to the viewers of Big Brother:

I am 47 years old, I am an actor, but also a performer, a singer and a dancer. I have achieved many dreams in my life. But now I’m here to make others too. I started as a dancer on the street, but I also saw myself on a stage. And dreams eventually come true if you keep dreaming them.

The actor then continued his speech with these words:

Then I auditioned with Raffaella Carrà for Carramba che Fortuna and it was a huge success. I was one of the famous Carramba Boys. From there everything else was born. I danced with Geri Halliwell, Ricky Martin, Beyoncé. I have made many dreams come true. Then came success as an actor. I’m single now.

To then conclude: