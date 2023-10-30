Massimiliano Varrese and Beatrice Luzzi are without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, Gieffino has become the protagonist of an unexpected confession towards the former actress of Live: let’s go in order and find out together what his words were.

In these last days between Massimiliano Varrese and Beatrice Luzzi there was a rapprochement. The two competitors of Big Brother they seem to have buried the hatchet and have indulged in some unexpected confidences. In particular, Massimiliano Varrese confessed to his tenant that he wanted to try to get to know her better.

These were his words about it:

Caught up in things we vented on each other. When I had to apologize to you, I sincerely apologized to you. Sometimes I went too far but the weight of what I live wasn’t easy, but let’s not go back to the subject.

Subsequently, concluding with his revelation, the gieffino then added:

In the last few weeks I’ve really tried to tone down this thing of ours, then maybe we caught each other during the episode because it was inevitable about certain things even if we could have avoided it. Actually, since the other evening things have changed for me, something has clicked. I really feel it. And I would be very pleased to meet you, little by little with our times.

To Massimiliano’s words, Beatrice Luzzi responded with these words:

I’m unpredictable but not bad, I haven’t made any strategies against anyone except myself. I do everything extemporaneously and it can throw you off track.

How did Massimiliano Varrese take Beatrice Luzzi’s words? We just have to wait for the episode Big Brother scheduled for this evening to find out if the landlord Alfonso Signorini will deal with this matter in detail.