These are the words of the gieffino: “He broke the rules”

Massimiliano Varrese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, Gieffino's name has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to a particular request made to the authors of the reality show. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Massimiliano Varrese against Beatrice Luzzi. In these last hours, the particular request made by the gieffino to the authors regarding Beatrice Luzzi has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of viewers. In fact, Massimiliano asked for disciplinary action against the tenant who, according to him, had broken the rules.

It all started when the former actress of Live met his son Valentinewho addressed these words to his mother:

He's not a man, he acts like a man but he isn't. We know who I'm talking about.

Not understanding, Beatrice Luzzi asked her son, who she then named, for clarification several times Massimiliano Varrese.

The fact did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the gieffino who commented on the story with these words:

I don't judge a 15 year old boy who defends his mother. But I think there has been a pollution on the game to say not to trust someone. And Beatrice didn't miss an opportunity to ask several times who this someone was that she shouldn't trust in the house. My name came up. I don't know how much this is in the rules.

Massimiliano Varrese pronounced these words ad Alfonso Signorini, who replied to Gieffino telling him that he will take his request into consideration. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this much talked about story in the last few hours will end.