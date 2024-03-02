There is speculation online that Marco Maddaloni could decide not to return to Big Brother: his actions make this clear

The dramatic news of the loss of his father-in-law recently arrived Marco Maddaloni. Mourning, clearly, led the judoka to leave the house of Big Brother to be close to family. Meanwhile, there are many doubts about her remaining in the House, not only for this sad reason.

There is speculation online that Marco Maddaloni could decide to don't return to Big Brother. We know that these are difficult days for the participant in the Mediaset reality show. The public was also shocked by the event that suddenly took him away from the House.

Thursday morning, in fact, unexpectedly, the judoka has abandoned the house of the Big Brother, just to go to his family. On social media and among the competitors, various imaginative theories and hypotheses have emerged. However, only yesterday did the truth emerge. With a post on social media, Marco announced the news about his father-in-law. Marco Maddaloni's emotional thoughts to his wife Romina Giamminelli's father reads:

You were a second father to me, you welcomed me into your family 15 years ago and since then I have been treated just like a son. And every time I needed family affection I found refuge in your house. I will miss our endless Sunday lunches. I'll miss that whole piece of the world a bit.

Many wonder if Marco Maddaloni, after having faced this loss with his loved ones, will return to Big Brother. The judoka, at this point, could decide not to return. The reason? It's really about theuse of social media done on this occasion. As we have already seen, speaking of information from the outside, a few weeks ago Beatrice Luzzi left the game for several days following the death of her father. The actress, however, had never used her profiles. On the contrary, Marco wrote a post for his father-in-law, however going against the rules.

The conscious use of social media perhaps suggests that Marco Maddaloni may have chosen to do not return home. It should be emphasized that these are only the opinions of users on the web. However, it is still unclear what will happen in the next few days. In fact, Marco will decide what to do, as he should. There are more important matters (rightly) for him to take care of at the moment.