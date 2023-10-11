“You were sneaky” these are the words that Jane Alexander uttered towards Beatrice Luzzi during their face to face: here are the details

The episode that has caused the most talk at the beginning of the week concerns one of Mediaset’s mainstay programmes. To be more precise, it is the Canale 5 giant, Big Brother.

In the last episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, one of the most awaited verbal clashes by viewers took place. We are talking about the face to face that happened between Jane Alexander And Beatrice Luzzi.

It all started with some phrases from Beatrice which suggested that Jane stole the role from her in the historic Canale 5 soap, Elisa di Rivombrosa. However, what surprised everyone in the last few hours was the intervention of a competitor in Jane’s defense.

Big Brother, Jane Alexander and Beatrice Luzzi at loggerheads: “You have to tell the truth!”

During Monday’s episode, the reality host Alfonso Signorini had anticipated the face to face between the two actresses. In fact, as was his habit, he immediately turned to the protagonist of what was about to happen: “You are someone who resists any blow! If Grecia is a lion, she is a queen.”

Immediately afterwards, Jane Alexander entered the house and wasted no time in defending herself from the accusations and attacking Beatrice: “I came here because of all those bad things you said about me these days. I want to know in what terrible way I stole from you, took away the role of Lucrezia Elisa of Rivombrosa”.

But Luzzi didn’t let herself get carried away, which is why she immediately responded promptly: “I was told, they also doubled you in the role a bit, if I’m not mistaken. Then they lapped you because you weren’t exactly precise.”

What no one expected was the intervention of another contestant in Jane’s defense. In fact, Massimiliano Varrese, after Jane showed a letter signed by Cinzia Th Torrini and which Beatrice remarked: “I didn’t mean that kind of allusion”, he wanted to express his thoughts.

Finally, Alfonso Signorini wanted to have a private chat with Jane. After inviting her into the confessional, he asked her if she wanted to become a new contestant on the program. For now the actress has not given an affirmative answer, but her possible entry could give rise to a real storm.