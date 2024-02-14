Gieffino's brother reveals how Giuseppe is doing after the illness that struck him

There is no peace for Giuseppe Garibaldi. Yesterday the competitor of Big Brother he was struck again by an illness which forced him to leave the most spied on house in Italy. Over the last few hours, Giuseppe's brother has broken the silence and revealed the current health conditions of Gieffino. Let's find out together what his words were.

Giuseppe Garibaldi struck again by an illness inside the house of Big Brother. According to the latest rumours, it seems that the malaise that has struck the gieffino was due to the use of some supplements. As already anticipated, today Gieffino's brother, via his Instagram page, revealed the health conditions of Joseph.

In this regard, these were his words:

Hi everyone! Giuseppe is well and that's what's important.

The message, although short and lacking in detail, still made people breathe a sigh of relief given the great concern that the news of illness by Giuseppe has aroused in all the gieffino fans.

We remember that about ten days ago Garibaldi was forced to leave the house following one fainting. Yesterday, however, Gieffino felt ill and currently we do not know the certain causes of the illness that struck him. Everything we know about what happened to Joseph in the house of Big Brother. it has not been confirmed or denied.

Currently we don't know if Giuseppe Garibaldi will return home or will remain out for a few more days to do further work investigations about what happened. We are waiting for the authors of Big Brother to give us further news on what happened to the reality contestant. We therefore just have to wait for the next few hours to find out what will happen to Giuseppe. We will definitely keep you updated.