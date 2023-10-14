Heidi Kisses and Massimiliano Varrese are without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. The actor was at the center of some controversy due to the particular interest shown towards the tenant. In these last hours, the message with which Heidi’s mother vented against Massimiliano Varrese has not gone unnoticed on social media. Let’s find out together what her words were.

During the last episode of Big Brother aired, Heidi Baci confessed to having an interest in Massimiliano Varrese. Following Gieffina’s words, a message written by Heidi’s mother appeared on social media and is causing a lot of chatter. These were the woman’s words:

As a family we are devastated from all this and we feel like our hands are tied. This man is my husband’s age and he is literally obliging my daughter under pressure to be close to him. We asked the production several times to send Heidi’s father to give her some advice, but nothing, no positive response now.

And, continuing with the discussion, i parents by Heidi Baci concluded the post in question with these words:

I repeat, our hands feel tied and we watch TV in terror. They tell me because I no longer have the courage to look at anything. I feel like I’m living in a nightmare.

According to the words of Heidi’s parents, therefore, the authors of Big Brother they would not accept Heidi’s family’s request to meet their daughter. We just have to wait for the next episode of the reality show to find out if the owner of the house Alfonso Signorini will address this issue live. The program’s loyal viewers can’t wait to find out how the story will evolve.