Heidi Baci is one of the competitors in the new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, her name has once again occupied the pages of the main crime newspapers due to an indiscretion that is making the rounds on the web. In fact, it seems that she has a past in the world of acting.

Born in 1997, Heidi Baci was born in Chieti and works in the nautical sector. In the last few hours, however, a sensational report has emerged about her. In fact, according to rumours, it seems that the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother have a past from actress. Here’s where we’ve seen it before.

Whoever has the courage to laugh is master of the world: with this spirit he enters the House, ready to get involved with all his determination. Heidi is a new contestant on #GF! pic.twitter.com/9Vn3njYXuW — Big Brother (@BigBrother) September 15, 2023

As revealed on Twitter by Diego Odiello, Heidi Baci starred in One of us, a 2019 film that tells the life of Silvio Berlusconi. These were the man’s words about it:

Hold on tight, this is beautiful: NIP Heidi Baci participated in the film “Uno di noi”, the 2019 film about Silvio Berlusconi. #gf #BigBrother

Another report on the past from actress by Heidi Baci also comes from the ‘TV Italiana’ page which, in this regard, revealed that:

These were the words with which Heidi Baci introduced herself to the viewers and tenants of the Big Brother