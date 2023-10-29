A new episode of. was broadcast on Canale5 on Saturday 28 October very true. Among the many interviews released, that of has certainly not gone unnoticed Heidi Kisses. The former gieffina was a guest on the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin to whom she revealed a series of unexpected background stories about Massimiliano Varrese. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Heidi Baci against Massimiliano Varrese. Saturday 28 October the former competitor of Big Brother she was a guest of very true, the ratings champion program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Here Heidi retraced the adventure she lived in the most spied on house in Italy, also revealing a series of unexpected background stories on Massimiliano Varrese. According to Heidi’s words, the actor was the reason why she decided to leave the reality show.

These were his words about it:

Perhaps he came several times to wake me up, to touch me, to say hello to me. And so it can go up to there. That night I slept for half an hour, so I wasn’t even completely myself. And that’s when I got scared because I didn’t even know who he was. I was just half asleep. I rejected him and told him ‘no Massimiliano, you’re bothering me like that’. He told me ‘no I have to talk I have to talk’. I told him ‘not now Massimiliano, tomorrow, we’ll talk tomorrow’. It was really difficult and Grecia, who had the bed opposite mine, saw the whole scene.

And, continuing with his speech, the former competitor of Big Brother he then added:

From inside I didn’t even realize this situation. When I went out and saw myself from the outside, I also saw attitudes that I perhaps hadn’t seen at home. I hadn’t seen Massimiliano kicking and punching the poufs in the garden. Seeing the totality of his attitude, I also realized the feelings of my parents who had a very clear picture.

We just have to wait for the next episode of Big Brother to find out if Alfonso Signorini he will show Massimiliano Heidi’s interview to give him the opportunity to reply.