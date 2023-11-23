These are the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island: “I have made my decision”

Pearl’s entry into the house of Big Brother it upset the minds not only of the tenants but above all that of Greta Rossetti. Over the last few hours the former protagonist of Temptation Island has released some statements on his Instagram page that indicate his decision to leave Mirko Brunetti.

In these last hours Greta Rossetti has let herself go to one vent on his Instagram page which certainly did not go unnoticed. According to his words, it seems that the former protagonist of Temptation Island made the decision to leave Mirko, given the rapprochement that is happening between him and Perla. These were his words about it:

Enough, you broke me. But who are you to tell me how and when to do it? I have already made my decision and how and when and above all if I want to say it, ONLY I will decide. Mirko is completely free to be with whoever he wants, to experience love with whoever he wants and when he wants, as long as he is happy, no one has ever put a spanner in his wheel, on the contrary.

And, continuing with his speech, Greta Rossetti he then added:

He must follow his heart and I am not doing anything to stop him and I never will because love is freedom and if he rediscovers it with another person I will be happy for him. But don’t break my balls anymore, but you’re heavy. I only ask for sincerity and respect for the rest long live love with whoever it is.

But it didn’t end here. Immediately after Greta’s outburst, a post from the former protagonist’s mother appeared on social media Temptation Island which did not go unnoticed. In detail, the woman revealed that her daughter would have been the victim of bullying. These were his words: