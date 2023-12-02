The faithful viewers of Big Brother they can’t wait for tonight to see what will happen in the new episode of the reality show. Tonight’s episode is also preparing to be an episode full of twists and turns. The reason? He will finally make his entry into the most spied on house in Italy Greta Rossetti.

A few hours after entering the most spied on house in Italy, Greta Rossetti decided to break the silence and express her thoughts on her entry as competitor in the house of Big Brother. The words shared on social media with his followers certainly did not go unnoticed.

This is what the former protagonist of Temptation Island:

From now on I choose me. I choose my tranquility, I choose my smile, I choose my happiness. I will be my priority. Nobody else. Thank you all for the beautiful messages for the support and for the insults, forgive me friends and not if I wasn’t able to reply to you all but there are so many of you, I will be forever grateful.

And, concluding with his speech, Greta Rossetti he then added:

Guys, now I want to clarify something. I make it clear that no one will go in there to steal anyone’s boyfriend, because I am single and when I leave I don’t go back.

Big BrotherMirko Brunetti vents against Greta Rossetti: his words

A few days ago Mirko Brunetti he indulged in a long outburst against his ex-girlfriend Greta Rossetti. These were his words about it: