A new episode of the show aired on Monday 27 November Big Brother. In addition to the comparison between Perla and Greta, the words of are causing a lot of chatter Greece Colmenares. According to what was revealed, it seems that a ghost hugged the queen of soap operas in the kitchen. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Shortly after the episode, Grecia Colmenares allegedly saw a ghost in the kitchen. The actress burst into tears and went to confide in Mirko and Vittorio. These were the words that Grecia addressed to the two gieffini:

No guys, everything’s fine. I’m crying with happiness, I’m crying because I’m happy. No, don’t worry, nothing serious, I’m crying with happiness. I felt something hug me from behind. A spirit? I don’t know, but that’s what I heard.

The scene was then commented on by Anita Olivieri who confirmed what was revealed by Greece. These were gieffina’s words:

I saw the scene. We were in the kitchen, she had the plate in her hand, she whirled around and screamed ‘oh’. Then she left! To understand if the matter was serious I told her ‘they’re eating your sandwich, come back’. She continued to leave and I realized that the matter was not light and I came here to the room.

And, continuing with his story, Anita he then added:

Era a specter? Did they hug you? That’s why, so he was a ghost. Guys he did something very strange. I immediately said to her ‘but have you felt a spirit?’. The scene was strange.

It must be said that Grecia Colmenares is not the first competitor of the Big Brother to reveal that he had seen a ghost. In one of the previous editions, too Guenda Goria had made a similar revelation.