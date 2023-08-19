Almost everything ready for the start of the new edition of Big Brother. The reality show, which will once again be hosted by Alfonso Signorini, is preparing to be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting next 11 September. There are many rumors about the names of the competitors who could pass through the red door, even if in these hours the name of the first official competitor has been mentioned: it is Greece Colmenares.

Greece Colmenares is the first official competitor of the new edition of Big Brother? The indiscretion was made public by the DavideMaggio.it website. According to reports from the gossip expert, it seems that the actress is ready to cross the most famous red door in Italy.

These were Davide Maggio’s words regarding the entry of Greece Colmenares in the house of Big Brother:

DavideMaggio.it could not fail to announce a preview that Grecia Colmenares will cross the red threshold on 11 September. Famous telenovela actress in the 80s and 90s, the sixty-year-old Venezuelan has been stuck in the pits since 2000, the year in which her latest effort was aired Vidas Prestadas.

And, continuing, the site he then added:

Few participations in TV programs as a competitor. Among these, in 2012, the eighth edition of Bailando Por Un Sueno (in Argentina) and, in 2019, the fourteenth edition of ours Island of the Famouswhere she was eliminated after only 18 days of stay, in the fourth episode.

The first name of Greece Colmenares joins those of Alex Schwazer, Giampiero Mughini, Rosanna Fratello and Corrado Tedeschi. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out what the new ones will be competitors VIPs who will begin their adventure in the most spied on house in Italy. We will definitely keep you updated.