The latest edition of Big Brother has experienced and is experiencing moments of great apprehension among fans due to the illness that struck Giuseppe Garibaldi. The situation, which was immediately worrying, required his immediate transport to hospital. Giuseppe's brother shortly afterwards expressed clarification on his condition.

The tenants were also struck by agitation and panic throughout the House. In particular, Rosy Chin intervened promptly, while Olivieri exclaimed: “Call the GF”. At the same time, Marco Maddaloni had the opportunity to say: “Don't touch his heart”. After the ambulance arrived, fans were left waiting further updates.

Garibaldi's illness occurred inside the House of the Big Brother and at that moment the shot quickly panned to the bathroom area. At that point, the audio from the competitors' microphones was turned off and the live broadcast moved to the house's swimming pool.

It was learned that Garibaldi was urgently transported to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic for medical treatment investigations. Although the initial rumors spoke of a worrying illness, fortunately, Garibaldi was conscious at the time of transport and the ambulance left without sirens. At first glance it was assumed that the illness was caused by a drop in sugar levels and that he was being observed for fallbut nothing serious, fortunately.

The first news on his health conditions arrived shortly afterwards on X from Nicola Garibaldi, Giuseppe's brother, and subsequently reposted by other users to spread the update. In the message, we read that Nicola thanks everyone for the messages of affection and reassures that Giuseppe is well and is under observation.

The competitor of Big Brother he is hospitalized at the Tor Vergata hospital, where he remains carefully monitored by the medical staff. In the next ones we will know more precisely the reason for the illness and the possible decisions of the competitor. Meanwhile, the GF reassured Garibaldi's condition in a post on X.