Beatrice Luzzi is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother. Once again the name of the former actress of Live is occupying the pages of the main crime newspapers due to an outburst in which the brother of Giuseppe Garibaldi.

During a chat in the garden with Giampiero Mughini, Beatrice Luzzi she indulged in a series of statements aimed against Giuseppe Garibaldi. These were the words that the former actress of Live he spent towards the former gieffino:

For me, Giuseppe, he no longer exists in here […] He really did it in four games… Even you when you said to me “Ah but today with the confrontation with the girls in the kitchen I learned that you raised the tone” and instead I hadn’t raised them and I said to you “Who told you , Angelica?” You told me “No, Giuseppe”. But so he really did it, that is, he played against me while he was with me!

And, continuing with her outburst, Beatrice Luzzi then added:

And then he said “Ah because we were having fun at night” but abominable things, truly abominable. Yes, he said that we had fun at night, forgive me. “We had fun at night” is quite clear. He’s not a nice person, he’s not a nice guy, he’s not a light person […]

The words that Beatrice Luzzi said towards Giuseppe Garibaldi were not liked at all gieffino’s brother, Nicholas. The young man did not remain silent and responded to what the former actress declared Live about his brother like this: