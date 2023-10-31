The gieffino spilled the beans on his tenant and revealed an unpublished background

It’s war now between Giuseppe Garibaldi and Beatrice Luzzi. The two tenants became protagonists of the last episode of Big Brother aired on the evening of Monday 30 October and both decided to put an end to their acquaintance, but not only that. In fact, during the episode, Garibaldi revealed an unprecedented background on the former actress of Live: let’s find out together what it is.

Giuseppe Garibaldi against Beatrice Luzzi. During the live broadcast of Big Brother, the two tenants became the protagonists of a heated clash in which they hurled a series of accusations at each other. Subsequently, the authors aired a clip in which the tenant reveals everything that Beatrice told him about the other contestants in the house.

Was Garibaldi wounded… in his pride? From the breakup with Beatrice to the nomination, the going gets very tough. #Big Brother pic.twitter.com/bZzueGibg2 — Big Brother (@BigBrother) October 30, 2023

These were his words about it:

It seems like the only one who made a mistake here is me. If I came to say certain words and certain phrases it is because she led me to self-destruction by trying to transform me into another person. She pushed me to be bad, I think I was manipulated by her […]

And, continuing with his speech, Giuseppe Garibaldi he then added:

She wants to look like a saint, implying that I forced her to come to bed, but she was the one who came. When we were together she spoke badly of others to me. He said I had to ally myself with her. She always spoke badly of everyone.

Needless to say, Garibaldi’s words sent Beatrice Luzzi into a rage. There doesn’t seem to be a meeting point between the two and the day in which the couple will look into each other’s eyes to have a comparison seems to still be a long way off.