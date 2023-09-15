As soon as he noticed the mistake, Gieffino immediately apologized to the authors

Giuseppe Garibaldi is one of the competitors in the new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, Gieffino has been making a lot of headlines due to an unpleasant episode that occurred last night inside the most spied-on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Giuseppe Garibaldi apologizes to the authors of the Big Brother. The contestant of the new edition of the reality show let slip ainappropriate expression which was certainly not liked by the authors of the reality show. During a nighttime chat in the hovel together with Anita and Vittorio, the school assistant uttered this sentence:

Damn the bitch.

As soon as he realized the mistake, the gieffino turned towards the cameras and apologized to the authors. These were his words about it:

No sorry, sorry, I really didn’t realize.

The competitors of the new edition of Big Brother they know they must avoid saying unpleasant words and using language that is not suited to the program.

Big BrotherGiuseppe Garibaldi’s confession about his life: “Leaving my little village changed my way of seeing the world”

Inside the most spied on house in Italy Giuseppe indulged in some confessions relating to his private life. These were his words about it:

Losing some things and feeling bad makes you grow, helps you see the world in a different way. At least I’m speaking from my experience. Before leaving my country I had a much more closed mind in quotes. Because I was always with the same people. By not comparing myself with other different people, of other types, with other cultures and more cultured than me, I didn’t grow. You see that I lived in the south in a very small village. I always related to those few friends who had the same certain thoughts.

And, continuing, the gieffino he then added: