These are the words of the gieffino: “Here’s what he told me in secret”

After the last episode of Big Brother aired on Canale5 Giuseppe Garibaldi showed real fury towards Beatrice Luzzi. The nomination received by Gieffina was not at all liked by Giuseppe who declared that he would unmask the former Vivere actress.

The gieffino he indulged in a long outburst towards Beatrice that did not go unnoticed. These were his words about it:

If now they don’t send the videos he talks about with Alex I’ll cause an uproar, because he is convinced of what he said. I pass for the wrong person, but I’m not the wrong one in all this. In fact I unmask her and say everything she told me.

And, continuing with his speech, Giuseppe Garibaldi he then added:

He spoke badly of everyone to me and spared no one. She spoke badly of everyone and I always kept quiet. With what face did I then come to you to laugh and joke when she bad-mouthed me about everyone?! I am ashamed for her of what she said. One Saturday night she secretly badmouthed me about Heidi. And it wasn’t speaking out of jealousy, but speaking evil things. Then I didn’t want to express myself. And I hadn’t said these things before. She spoke badly about Max and Alex at the pool. But because they were the protagonists and antagonists of this game.

Finally, in conclusion, the gieffino he has declared: