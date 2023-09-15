Giselda Torresan is preparing to be one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. Over the last few hours, Gieffina’s name has been occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In fact, it was discovered that a famous person mentioned her some time ago: that’s who it is.

Giselda Torresan’s entrance into the house of Big Brother It caught everyone’s attention. The faithful viewers of the program could not help but notice the important number of followers that the gieffina has on Instagram.

The same detail was also noticed by Rosy Chin who, during a chat with Giselda, asked Gieffina how she managed to reach such a large number of followers. To the chef’s question, Giselda he responded with these words:

Some time ago I was in the newspapers because a journalist had covered the Monte Grappa route and asked me for information on the paths. I had enormous success and found myself in newspapers throughout the Veneto.

But it didn’t end here. There were many who noticed how long ago it was Luca Zaia, President of the Veneto Region, mentioned Giselda’s name on his social pages. This is what the politician wrote about the Big Brother contestant in December 2022: