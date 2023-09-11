Giampiero Mughini will not participate in Big Brother, starting on Canale 5 from this evening. He was one of the strong names in the cast wanted by Alfonso Signorini, who will welcome not only VIPs but also ordinary people to the House. Surprisingly, Mughini announced his resignation from reality TV. TvBlog reports it.

The sudden about-face would be linked to “personal reasons”. There has never been any official announcement from Mediaset about Mughini’s presence in the house, but he himself had anticipated this possibility in an open letter to Dagospia. The hope, also for the dynamics of the game, is that these problems can be overcome in the coming months, thus allowing Mughini to cross the red door of the Cinecittà House.

Among the names who will be on Big Brother from this evening we find Alex Schwazer, the former telenovela star Grecia Colmenares and the actress Beatrice Luzzi. There is also great curiosity about the participation of ordinary people in the cast who, for the first time in the history of the format, will mix with the VIPs. Among these the worker Giselda Torresan, the engineer Vittorio Menozzi and the photographer Letizia Peris. It hosts Alfonso Signorini flanked by two other great new features: Cesara Buonamici as a commentator and Rebecca Staffelli, Valerio’s daughter, who collects comments from viewers.