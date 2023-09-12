The failure of the well-known TV face to participate would be linked to personal reasons: here are all the details

The first episode of the new edition of the was broadcast on Monday 11 September Big Brother. Alfonso Signorini will once again be at the helm of the reality show alongside Cesara Buonamici and Rebecca Staffelli. The most spied on house in Italy has recently opened its doors and the first gossip is already starting to emerge. Among many, in these the news of the non-participation of is becoming increasingly insistent Giampiero Mughini in the most spied on house in Italy: here are all the details of the rumor.

Giampiero Mughini was supposed to be one of VIP competitors who on the evening of Monday 11 September should have crossed the threshold of the red door of the house Big Brother. Apparently, however, his participation in the reality show would have been canceled due to some personal matters. The news was made public by ‘Dagospia’, the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino.

These were the words with which the magazine reported the rumor, obviously not yet confirmed or denied by the person concerned:

Giampiero Mughini’s participation in Big Brother 2023 is skipped […] According to ‘TvBlog’, the lack of participation dthe Mughini al program hosted by Alfonso Signorini would be due to personal reasons. Everyone’s hope is that these problems can be overcome in the coming months, thus allowing Mughini to cross the red door of the Cinecittà House.

As already mentioned, the known TV face he has not yet broken his silence regarding the rumor that is circulating about him. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Giampiero Mughini, or if Alfonso Signorini himself, will speak out about this much talked about affair in recent hours.

We, obviously, should there be any news regarding the gossip, will without a doubt keep you updated.