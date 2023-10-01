These are the words of the commentator: “Here’s when and why I will enter the house”

In recent weeks there has been much talk about the entry of Giampiero Mughini in the house of Big Brother. In this regard, there have been many rumors in question and in recent times the person concerned has revealed when he will cross the most famous red door in Italy. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In recent days Giampiero Mughini gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Il Corriere’. Here the TV commentator confirmed the news of his entry into the house of Big Brother, also revealing when he will cross the threshold of the famous red door. In this regard, these were the words of Giampiero Mughini:

Yes. I’ll be moving into the house in a couple of weeks. Without cell phone and without watch. I bring my own sauce to season that dish.

But it didn’t end here. During the interview given to the well-known newspaper, Giampiero Mughini also revealed the reasons which pushed him to join the cast of the reality show.

These were his words about it:

Money is an important motivation but certainly not the first one […] But the real reason is to do something for the first time, to get back into the loop, to get involved. And pop, from cinema to comics, is an essential part of life for me.

Giampiero Mughini, the unpublished revelation about his past: “I suffered from depression”

In addition to confirming entry into the house of Big Brotherwhich according to his words will be available in a few weeks, in the interview given to ‘Il Corriere’ Giampiero Mughini also indulged in some revelations private.

In detail, the TV commentator revealed that he had suffered from depression in the past but to have left it. These were his words: