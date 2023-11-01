There is controversy due to the harsh words that the TV commentator addressed to Gieffina

Tuesday 31 October inside the house of Big Brother a Halloween party was organized in which twists and turns could not be missing. In detail, Giampiero Mughini he became the protagonist of the evening and ended up at the center of controversy due to the harsh words addressed to Angelica Baraldi. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Giampiero Mughini in the controversy. As already mentioned, during the evening of October 31st the authors of the Big Brother they organized a masquerade party for the contestants. Despite everything, everything seemed to be going well during the party something went wrong.

Giampiero Mughini in fact heavily offended Angelica Baraldi who burst into tears. These were the words that the TV commentator he addressed to gieffina, ending up at the center of the controversy:

You really have a big slut future like this, come on.

At this point Ciro intervened and, realizing the situation, stated:

Ok now let’s remove the wine from here which is better.

Angelica didn’t like Giampiero Mughini’s words at all and she later left herself with someone vent, bursting into tears. These were the words addressed to the tenant Vittorio Menozzi:

Mughini told me something that made me want to cry. What? Let’s forget that it’s a very bad thing. The one you’re referring to happened later.

And, continuing with his speech, the competitor of the Big Brother he then added:

Before, when we were dancing, he was at the table and he said something really bad to me and I was really upset. He is not very delicate in his outgoings. But did you hear correctly what he told me?

We just have to wait for the next live broadcast of the reality show to find out if Alfonso Signorini will deal with what happened in the episode.