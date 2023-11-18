In the most recent episode of Big Brother, Giampiero Mughini has announced that he will definitively abandon the most spied on house in Italy. News that shocked all the tenants and viewers of the program. But why did the journalist decide to leave suddenly? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giampiero Mughini represented one of the protagonists most popular of this new edition of Big Brother. In fact, over the course of about two months, the competitor was the subject of numerous Chatter and needless to say he created greats twists inside the most spied on house in Italy.

However, after about two months of staying on the reality show, the journalist decided to abandon the house. To spread theannouncement it was himself during the live broadcast of November 16, 2023:

Given that mine are trifles compared to what happened to Alex. I am here to make a speech that for me is stained with tears to tell you that in a few minutes I will leave this House, where you tolerated me not even cooking a boiled egg.

Subsequently, Mughini revealed the reason of his choice. It seems that the reason of abandonment is to be traced in a incomplete project which he will have to dedicate himself to as soon as he returns to normal life:

This is due to cowardice, after a month in which I didn’t have my five newspapers and my library. At 75% there is one thing you have to forgive me for: there is a book I have to deliver by December. I can’t give up this book. This book of mine has reached its eighth month, I apologize. It’s very painful for me. Each of you is expected at my house for lunch.

So, Giampiero left Alfonso Signorini’s reality show to work on a book which must be published by December. The commentator probably didn’t believe that his participation would last so long, on the contrary; maybe he thought it would be eliminated. However, this was not the case: despite her age and some gaffes, she resisted until a few days ago but the moment to leave has now arrived.