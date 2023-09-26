After the last episode of the reality show aired, chaos broke out in the house

Following the episode of Big Brother aired on Monday 25 September, chaos broke out in the most watched house in Italy. In fact, during the night a furious argument broke out between Massimiliano and Valentina. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Massimiliano Varrese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. During the last episode of the reality show that aired, the actor felt under pressure due to the attitudes he adopted towards his tenant Heidi. During the night the competitor showed real fury towards Valentinawith whom he became the protagonist of a furious argument during the night.

It seems that after the end of the episode of Big Brother the conflict broke out between Massimiliano and Valentina chaos. According to what emerged, it seems that the two became the protagonists of a furious fight quarrel which has been causing a lot of discussion in recent hours.

The argument was not filmed since it occurred with the cameras off. However, according to the words of some competitors, it seems that the comparison that occurred between the two competitors was very heated. In fact, Fiordaliso commented on the story with these words:

A brothel happened.

Massimiliano and Valentina they were unable to clarify and, despite this, the competitor reiterated that she did not want to return to the issue. These were in fact his words on the matter:

For me there is no need for a comparison, I have already explained myself several times. Massimiliano is too complicated a person.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates regarding this much talked about story. Will Massimiliano and Valentina be able to clarify things? We’ll find out very soon.