The gieffino is increasingly isolated from the group: what has happened in the last few hours

In the house of Big Brother yet another argument broke out. During Sunday 24 September, most of the tenants took sides against Vittorio Menozzi, causing a real controversy to explode on the web and arousing anger in many users. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Vittorio Menozzi increasingly isolated from the other tenants of the house Big Brother. There are many competitors who have accused the young model of having created strategies within the most spied on house in Italy. Giuseppe Garibaldifor example, claims that:

I don’t understand Vittorio. He has changed, but I hoped he would change for the better. I don’t understand if he plays strategy. I thought so. In my opinion he wants to show off.

Paolo Masella also shared the thoughts oftenantstating that:

I also think he’s making a strategy. He plays the victim who is excluded from the rest of the group. This is the easiest way to be appreciated by the public outside.

Over the last few hours, one has been born on the web controversy due to the behavior that some tenants of the most spied on house in Italy had towards Vittorio.

It all started when Vittorio started cooking a dish of pasta. The tenant’s gesture did not go unnoticed in the eyes of Anita who addressed these words to him:

But what are you doing?! Because those in the kitchen were the pens for Alex, Massi and Claudio, there were no others.

Afterwards, turning to Massimiliano Varresehe added:

Give the one you don’t eat to Alex. Just don’t give it to Vittorio.

Big Brothereveryone against Vittorio Menozzi, there is controversy on the web

What happened in the house of Big Brother it did not go unnoticed in the eyes of web users who strongly criticized the attitude that the reality show contestants took towards Vittorio.

Among the many written words, we can read:

Those who agree not to let Vittorio eat the leftover food is the humanly lowest level of the latest editions.

Or:

Every day they find a pretext to attack him.

It’s still:

I don’t like Vittorio too much, but after seeing how they treat him I will vote for him.

We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if Alfonso Signorini will cover the story live.