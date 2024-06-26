But are you still there listening to your favorite music in the car, unaware that someone is spying on you? Big Brother watches over us everywhere and now even our behavior in the car is spied on without scruples, by those who are ready to report our tastes to those who offer more.

According to an investigation by the New York Times, several apps on our smartphones – including Life360, MyRadar and Gas Buddy – are incessantly transmitting data on our driving habits to Arity – a mobility data and analysis company owned by the US giant of Allstate insurance companies – which then resells them to insurance companies. And many, like sheep, accept this exchange as equals: our personal data in exchange for a discount on the car insurance premium.

But that’s not all: according to the NYT, to access certain “premium” features of these apps, such as monitoring our car’s consumption, we are practically obliged to give the green light to the collection and sharing of our driving data. And all this through a privacy policy as long as a sales contract, written in such microscopic characters that it seems like a subliminal message.

Additionally, these and other apps use telematics to transmit sensor and motion data transmitted by smartphones. Sensitive information, states the US investigation, which is then processed by Arity to formulate a “driving score” which measures behavior behind the wheel, such as distracted driving, speeding and sudden braking. But it analyzes a thousand other parameters, such as the level of education, how long we have been moved, where we travel and at what times we travel. This is what insurance companies buy. And most people are unaware that they are being monitored in this invasive way.

In short, we live in the illusion of still being masters of our lives, but in reality we are constantly observed and recorded as guinea pigs in a gigantic social experiment. Big Brother no longer knocks, he enters directly through the garage door.