The publication of his works in the Pleiade, at Gallimard and on bible paper, that’s to say it all, is, in France at least, the supreme consecration for a writer, dead or alive. George Orwell, whose main works appear today in the prestigious collection – why so late? -, did not need it to be recognized. His two main novels, Animal Farm and 1984, have been world famous for decades, to the point that his Big Brother, the big brother who watches over everything, everyone and everywhere, has become a phrase that has passed into everyday language. It’s only justice. With animal farm, which begins with the revolt against the drunken farmer Mister Jones led by the pigs Napoleon and Snowball, which will be seen as portraits of Stalin and Trotsky, Orwell draws the grim outlook for the evolution of the Soviet Union in the years 1930-1940, with a party dominated by pigs and their supreme leader, cutting everything. The target is clear but the work goes further by referring to all totalitarian or autocratic regimes.

The 1984 theme is not unique to Orwell

With 1984, it is an equally bleak prospect that is in question with a society of hyper-control, exerting itself at all levels, including intimate and romantic life. The theme is not unique to Orwell. It is essentially the same which is at stake in the best of worlds, Aldous Huxley, and more in Us others, by Russian writer Yevgeny Zamiatin, a novel written in 1920. In the State “Unitary”, directed by “The benefactor”, men and women are numbers whose gestures are public in apartments with constantly watched glass walls and are authorized to make love when the “sex office” consents to it by issuing them a suitable ticket. Any resemblance to the systems being put in place in certain countries would not be accidental. Orwell will replace glass walls with screens and bring his world to life through his character Winston Smith, who, if he manages to dissent for a time, will end up submitting to “the boot trampling a human face”.

One also thinks, of course, of Nazism as well as of fascism, that Orwell fought in Spain, not without living also and as closely as possible in Barcelona the merciless struggle of the then Communists, under the leadership of Stalin, against the anarchists of the Poum, of which he is a part, after having come closer, precisely, to the Communists. From these fights that we dare not call fratricidal, so tragic they were, he will bring back his Homage to Catalonia, also evoking the harshness of the fight against Franco’s troops, hunger, cold, rats “as big as cats ”, an obsession.

Orwell will never cease to oscillate between socialism and anarchism

A virulent critic of the evolution of “communism” through the Soviet Union, Orwell will never cease to oscillate between socialism and anarchism, violently shocked in the 1920s by colonial oppression in Burma, where he was for a time a sergeant in the imperial police. In a text called How I Killed an Elephant, he evokes his discomfort when he has to execute a pachyderm after a crisis, only armed man, White, colonizer, in front of the Burmese crowd. In England, he will experience the violence of class society by going to meet the workers and miners. In Paris, he will really experience poverty. Before his two masterpieces, he will make books about them: “What drives me to work is always the feeling of injustice, and the idea that one must take sides,” he says in Pourquoi I write. I’m not saying I’m going to produce a work of art. I am writing this book because there is a lie that I want to expose, a fact that I want to draw attention to. I have the impression, he said again, “that the notion of objective truth is disappearing from this world”. He died in 1950… On this anniversary, the Lux editions republish Orwell as he pleases, by George Woodcock (1966), close to the writer during all the post-war years.