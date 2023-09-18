Elenoire Ferruzzi was one of the undisputed protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. In these last few hours the former gieffina has been making a lot of headlines due to some statements made against the reality show which have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

During an interview given to the radio program It won’t happen againElenoire Ferruzzi commented on the drop in ratings of Big Brother. The former gieffina strongly criticized the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini and the anti-trash line strongly desired by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. These were his words about it:

The drop in ratings? It suits him well. People don’t want to see this, they want to see the trash, the fights. They want to see the swear words, all the ‘ugliness’ they claimed to have seen last year, they want this. You can’t transform a program that started out as trash because it’s a reality show.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

If they want a cultural program they go and see Quarks or some other kind of thing. If they want to change dynamics they will never be successful. They did it and actually I know it’s not going well and it needs to get even worse. I have nothing against this year’s characters, in fact I know some of them. Fiordaliso is a very dear friend of mine, it’s not about the people inside but the dynamics they want to implement. They are wrong.

Finally, in conclusion, Elenoire Ferruzzi also commented on the work of Cesara Buonamici in the role of commentator: