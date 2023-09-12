The Big Brother It opened its doors on Monday 11 September and is already causing a lot of buzz. Of the 15 tenants who entered the most spied on house in Italy last night, one is causing particular controversy. It’s about Angelica Baraldi who, according to some, lied in the presentation video that was broadcast.

Angelica Baraldi lied in the presentation clip of Big Brother? Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged about the new contestant on the reality show that are causing a lot of discussion. According to some, in fact, the gieffina would live a different life from the one he described in the presentation video broadcast during the first episode of Big Brother.

These were the words of introduction of Angelica:

I’m Angelica, I’m 26 years old, I’m from Modena and I work in an IT company. I’m hyperactive, I never sit still. I did all kinds of sports. I grew up in a complicated family. They have always been very burdensome towards me, so I decided to abandon my family. I believed it was right for my future and this created a big rift between my father and me. I am engaged to Riccardo, he has filled all the gaps. He chose my dress: he is better at these things than me. If I look in the mirror I like myself. If I had to describe myself with an animal I would choose the Bengal tiger: fascinating but also extremely dangerous.

Over the last few Deianira Marzano has made public a piece of news about Angelica which is making the rounds on the web. According to what was revealed by the gossip expert, it seems that Gieffina lied in the presentation video of the Big Brother. According to some, in fact, the girl would not have severed any relationship with her family: