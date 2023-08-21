These are the words of the former gieffina: “I would have closed it years ago”

All who follow the Big Brother they will remember without a doubt Cristina Plevani, the first winner of the reality show. Over the last few hours, the former gieffina has returned to being talked about for some criticisms directed towards the program which have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Cristina Plevani against the Big Brother And Alfonso Signorini. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the winner of the first edition of the reality show has addressed many criticisms of the program, against which she has strongly lashed out. In an interview with ‘Radio Radio’ Cristina Plevani expressed herself with these words:

If you want to broadcast it, change the name, because that is no longer the Big Brother. However, I understand that on a commercial level there is still a lot of advertising and therefore the money that enters the company. After 23 years he got tired of me. I would close it. I would have closed it years ago […]

The former gieffina then continued her speech with these words:

There are no longer the rules of the first edition: no hot water, only an hour in the morning to wash, no washing machines, weekly trials to earn food otherwise you lived on rice or on what the Big Brother, you had hardships, you were isolated from the world, we had a chicken coop, chickens, fresh eggs. Then you also had the opportunity to spend your days with weekly rehearsals, now you have to fight to be nice.

Big BrotherCristina Plevani against Alfonso Signorini: “I don’t like it”

But that’s not all. The interview that Cristina Plevani gave to ‘Radio Radio’ then continued with some criticisms that the former gieffina leveled against Alfonso Signorini. These were her words: