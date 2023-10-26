The indiscretion about the former gieffina is making the rounds on the web

Heidi Kisses was without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother. The young woman’s choice to abandon reality TV after meeting her father caused a lot of chatter in the pages of the main crime newspapers. Over the last few hours, new rumors have emerged about the former tenant who, according to many, could soon take part in a new reality show.

Heidi Baci protagonist of a new reality show after abandoning the house of Big Brother? In these last few hours we’ve been talking about nothing else. There are many rumors that for the former gieffina the doors of a new television program could open soon. Despite the insistence of the rumors, it must be said that at the moment the person concerned has remained silent and has neither confirmed nor denied the news that has been circulating about her in recent days.

According to some Heidi Baci could be a new competitor of Big Brother Albanian. A user has in fact noticed on Twitter that the former gieffina has started following the best friend of the reality host. Furthermore, it seems that the program is thinking of having Heidi participate as a contestant.

These were the words of the Twitter user who did not miss the former tenant’s gesture:

Heidi started following the best friend of the Albanian Big Brother presenter, Arbana. In Albania everyone talks about what the situation was like and would like to give Heidi a chance to live the experience she wanted so much without pressure.

As already anticipated, however, at the moment Heidi Baci has not made any statements and has preferred to remain silent regarding this much talked about affair. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates about.