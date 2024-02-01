The Big Brother this time it decided to take action against competitors after repeated violations of the rules. The direction, just like the audience at home, has shown itself tired of the negative behavior of some gieffini who continue not to respect the requests and rules of the reality show.

After a series of warnings from the program, the latter decided to take an important measure against them. A real punishment which this time involved the entire group and which concerns them weekly budget regarding spending. Here are all the details.

Big Brother, contestants violate the rules: punishment on the weekly budget

In recent days, the director has thus shared a message within the most spied on house in Italy official press release against all competitors. Inside it was explained how the weekly spending budget had been reduced by 30%.

The decision regarding what happened was read by Fiordaliso and Federico who, in front of the rest of the competitors, stated: “Tenants, your weekly budget would have been €320. The continuous violation of the rules, repeatedly speaking without a microphone, despite Big Brother's constant warnings, can only result in a 30% budget reduction. For your weekly shopping you have €224 available. Work together to choose how to best manage the sum. Happy shopping!“.

Immediately after the reading of the regulations, a harsh confrontation took place inside the house. Once again Varrese expressed his opposition to what was stated, demonstrating his innocence regarding the broken regulation.

It was unexpectedly to intervene in the discussion and to agree with Massimiliano's words Beatrice Luzzi. Some girls were in fact invited to repeatedly wear microphones during the night. This time Big Brother has decided to take serious action against its competitors but it seems that the latter, in the next few hours, is not the only one.