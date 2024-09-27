An official statement from Big Brother has recently announced how Clarissa Burt has temporarily chosen to leave the house. This is a temporary choice, but why did this celebrity opt for such a decision?

Big Brother: Clarissa Burt’s decision

Among the most prominent competitors of this latest edition of Big Brother the very good one certainly appears Clarissa Burta woman who Alfonso Signorini he wanted very firmly in his Canale 5 reality show.

The woman is widely followed and since her arrival she has talked about the anecdotes quite interesting about his work and his life. Apparently, however, a few hours ago something happened that primarily concerns this woman and which led her to make a completely unexpected decision.

In fact, it seems that the actress has decided to abandon the Big Brother house, albeit only on a temporary basis. This is not a choice linked to serious problems that cannot be postponed to a later time. It was Big Brother who gave all the relevant answers.

The official press release from the production

Viewers learned about thetemporary abandonment by Clarissa Burt thanks to a communicated official that Big Brother has decided to release on social media and on TV. The reason for her absence is really very simple, as Clarissa has left the house because she has to collect a beautiful gift prize that concerns her. Clarissa Bart temporarily left the Big Brother house to go and receive an important honor.

This is what was possible to learn based on the official communication issued by Canale 5. A decision that caused some discussion, as once those who left Big Brother could no longer return to the house while now it is full of competitors who come in and out without too many problems. In a few days, therefore, the woman will return to be part of the parterre of competitors most followed in Italy.