Over the last few hours a competitor of the new edition of Big Brother It’s making a lot of noise. This is Giuseppe Garibaldi, whose name is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to a phrase that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the most attentive.

Giuseppe Garibaldi again at the center of gossip. As already mentioned, over the last few hours the tenant of the most spied on house in Italy has been making a lot of headlines due to an episode that has not gone unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the reality show. According to the latest rumours, it seems that the gieffino would have indulged in aexpletive.

I FELT VERY OFFENDED BY THESE WORDS OF GARIBALDI. I HOPE THAT THE GF TAKES SERIOUS MEASURES! 😡🤢 #Big Brother #gf pic.twitter.com/k2U5qp40TG — friccicarella 🌷 (@bluel1ghts_) September 24, 2023

Following what happened, many web users have asked for Giuseppe Garibaldi’s disqualification. Among the many written words, we can for example read:

I felt offended by these words of Garibaldi, I hope that the Big Brother take serious action!

We just have to wait for the episode Big Brother scheduled for next Monday to find out if Alfonso Signorini will address the issue directly. In the meantime, we report some words from the newspaper ‘Novella 2000’ regarding the anti-trash line strongly supported by Pier Silvio Berlusconi:

These new guidelines imposed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi are very rigid compared to the past. Consequently, any small infraction that is committed may be the cause of disqualification or a formal warning and warning from production.

Big BrotherGiuseppe Garibaldi has already appeared on TV: here’s where we saw him

Maybe not everyone knows it, but Giuseppe Garibaldi already has a past in the world of TV. In fact, gieffino participated in Cruising typesa program broadcast on Italia1 filmed on board the MSC Bellissima ship with Nicolas Vaporidis and Lodovica Comello.