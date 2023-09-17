The rumor about the contestant in the new edition of Big Brother is making the rounds on the web

Although it has only just started, the new edition of Big Brother it’s making a lot of noise. In the second episode of the reality show, which aired on Friday 15 September, she entered the house Claudio Rome about which a lot of gossip has been raging in recent hours. In fact, it seems that the gieffino is the best friend of one of the protagonists of the last edition of Men and women: Carlo Alberto Mancini.

In the presentation clip that preceded his entry into the house, Claudio Roma stated that he was a little one entrepreneur which operates in the wellness field. These were his words about it:

I’m Claudio, I’m 34 years old, I live on the Romagna Riviera, a wonderful place. I graduated in veterinary medicine but I have always done something completely different in life and now I am a small entrepreneur in the wellness field.

And, continuing, the new competitor of Big Brother he then added that:

There was a traumatic event in my life as far as I was concerned. When I was 16-17 it’s easy to take wrong turns and I took it. That moment was the lowest of my life.

Continuing with his speech, Claudio Rome he then added:

When you go and disappoint your family who has given you everything at that point you either go broke or you find the strength to become someone else because it was the last thing they deserved from me. I paid dearly, but it was precisely that dearly that helped me: I did social services, I volunteered with terminally ill patients in a hospice and it changed me a lot. How proud are my parents of me, you should ask them, I discovered that my dad tells his friends about him, so I imagine they are […]

Big BrotherClaudio Roma is Carlo Alberto Mancini’s best friend

As already mentioned, over the last few hours Claudio Roma has been involved in a much talked about gossip. In the eyes of the most attentive, it emerged that the competitor of the new edition of Big Brother it’s a lot Friend with Carlo Alberto Mancini, one of the suitors of the last edition of Men and women.

On social media there are many shots that demonstrate the special bond between the gieffino and the former suitor. After Claudio Roma’s entry into the most spied on house in Italy, Carlo Mancini commented on the special moment with these words: