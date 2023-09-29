Clarissa Selassie she was a guest on the program Home Sdl where, interviewed by Giovanna Abate, Gabriele Parpiglia, Amedeo Venza and Le Donatella, she became the protagonist of a sensational revelation about Anita Olivieri. The ex Vippona revealed that she had been contacted by Anita’s boyfriend: let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the interview given to Home Sdl, Clarissa Selassie revealed a background story that is causing a lot of discussion. As we know, before entering the house Anita Olivieri he declared that he is single but, according to what was revealed by the ex Vippona, the reality could be very different from what was told.

In fact, Clarissa revealed that she had been contacted by fiancé of Anita to explain how things are between him and the gieffina. These were his words about it:

I followed the first episode, I was curious to see who was entering the house. There is a girl who I didn’t quite understand, she got engaged, the blonde girl who came in with Giuseppe Garibaldi. I didn’t quite understand her. I have friends of her boyfriend. I know for a fact that Anita is engaged, even though in the presentation clip she said that she was single. Friends of her boyfriend called me asking if I knew if they had cut the clip, because they know for a fact that they have been engaged for 10 years.

And, continuing with the revelation, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

His name is Edoardo but I don’t remember his surname. He was shocked and disappointed. He actually contacted me. I don’t know if he’s flirting with anyone in the house because I’m not watching the live broadcast. I spoke to Edoardo and he told me that they saw each other until two days before she entered the house, as engaged couples, everything was fine. From what he told me he did not accept this situation. He was aware that she had to enter the Big Brother and supported her in her choice, but as a girlfriend, respecting him as a man who was on the outside, because they have been together for 10 years. She also told me that since the program started her family has silenced him, they no longer call him or hear from him.

Finally, concluding, Clarissa Selassie he has declared: