These are the words of the former gieffino: “I’ll reveal to you why I left the house”

Ciro Petrone he was a guest on one of the last episodes of very true aired on Canale. The now former competitor of Big Brother he revealed in Silvia Toffanin’s living room the real reason that pushed him to abandon the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In the last episode of Big Brother aired, Ciro Petrone made his decision public abandon the house of Big Brother. The news created a certain stir among fans of the reality show and Ciro himself explained his decision in an interview given to very true.

These were his words about:

The experience wasn’t easy, I’m a homebody, I like being with my family and then I’m used to seeing my friends often. For me, locking myself in a house with 20 strangers wasn’t easy, even if I chose it.

And, continuing with his speech, Ciro Petrone he then added:

It was a wonderful experience but then I started to feel a bit under pressure and to have some drops in energy because it scared me that I couldn’t remember moments and faces that were important to me that were outside the house. My family was very sorry that I retired but then they understood: I wasn’t well.

Finally, in conclusion, the now former competitor of the Big Brother he then added: