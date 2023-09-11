Drastic measures. The reality ‘Big Brother Chile’, in conjunction with Chilevisión, issued an extensive statement, through hosts Diana Bolocco and Julio César Rodríguez, where they reported that Rubén will be permanently removed from the program. He is facing accusations of inappropriate touching by Skarlett. Along these lines, users supported the television channel’s decision. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did the hosts say about Rubén from ‘Big Brother’?

At the time of starting the new edition of ‘Big Brother Chile’, Diana Bolocco and Julio César Rodríguez announced that Chilevisión made the decision to permanently remove Rubén from the program. They pointed out that he did not comply with the rules of coexistence agreed for the reality show, since he faced Skarlette’s complaints. She pointed out that he appreciates the support of his colleagues in the difficult situation.

“These are things that happen, this program is real life. I feel calm and grateful for the support of my colleagues (…) Nothing, move forward to continue living new experiences. I did not want to be guided by the opinion of others. The case is unfortunate, I didn’t think it would happen like that, that’s why I didn’t want to make it bigger.”held.

Skarlette confirmed that she feels calm and will continue on the program. Photo: Big Brother.

What did ‘Big Brother’ and Chilevisión say about Rubén’s expulsion?

In a photo that indicated a last-minute statement, the television channel and the production of the program reported Rubén’s suspension, in order to investigate and review the images after Skarlett reported that, on repeated occasions, the influencer made inappropriate touching without your consent.

“By virtue of the serious accusations made by the ‘Big Brother Chile’ participant, Scarlette, Chilevisión has decided to suspend the participation of the participant Rubénin order to carry out the necessary investigations to clarify the reported facts,” it reads.

After this statement, no further details of tonight’s edition have been known. Photo: Instagram

In addition, the statement also indicates that both participants are under psychological containment in order to protect their health and well-being.

How did users react to Rubén’s expulsion?

On the Instagram network, in which the letter was published, Internet users were in favor of the decision of ‘Big Brother’, as they assure that from their homes they also realized Rubén’s actions against the female participants. in reality. However, other users ask that he be expelled, since his behavior leaves much to be desired.

“It was a direct expulsion”, “The communication was lukewarm, they should have expelled him”, “It is not enough to suspend, he must be expelled” and “The reality show was too big for them” were some of the comments read in the publication.

