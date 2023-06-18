There is very little left for “Big Brother” make its official debut in Chile. Over time, reality television has managed to win the affection of the public and, to date, has traveled to a variety of countries with its fascinating format. For this edition, 18 people will meet in a house. They will try everything to be able to stay in competition; however, only one of them may be the winner of 25 million pesos. Find out all the details in the following note.

“Big Brother Chile”: when does it start?

The reality “big brother chile” will hit the screens next Sunday, June 18. The long-awaited program will have a total of 18 participants, who will not be able to have contact with the outside world and will have to live with each other for a few months.

“Big Brother Chile”: schedule by country

In case you are outside of Chile and you do not want to miss any details of the premiere episode of “Big Brother”, we leave you the complete list of schedules according to your country of origin.

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 10.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 8.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 9.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 10.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 7.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 8.00 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 8.00 pm

What is “Big Brother Chile” about?

“Big Brother” is a television reality show that summons a group of people to be isolated from the outside world for a few weeks. All participants will live in a house without being able to communicate with other people or receive visitors. All this while they are watched by cameras that record 24 hours a day.

“Big Brother Argentina” comes to an end this Monday, March 27. Photo: Telefe

What channel broadcasts “Big Brother Chile”?

All episodes ofbig brother chile” will be broadcast thanks to the Chilevisión signal. The interesting thing about this program is that you can watch the content from anywhere and at any time through the Pluto TV streaming platform.

Where to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

“Big Brother Chile”: participants

Although the new reality show from Chile will have a total of 18 participants, not all the names have been revealed. Next, find out which figures from the show have already been confirmed.

Azzart Maveth

Scarleth, Pailita’s ex-girlfriend

Charles Miroslav

Diego Abarca

paulo casanova

Mike Singer

Aphrodite

elizabeth masteracci