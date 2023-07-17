“Big Brother Chile” is a reality show in which 18 participants live together and share experiences in a house. Each of them is recorded by dozens of surveillance cameras 24 hours a day. If they get the most votes from the public, they are saved; otherwise, they drop out of the competition. This July 16, another LIVE elimination date of the program takes place: four competitors risk leaving forever. Follow here LIVE the minute by minute of the space of Chilevision.

“Big Brother Chile”: what time to see?

These are the times available to SEE FREE and LIVE “Big Brother Chile”:

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 8.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Where to see “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?

“Big Brother Chile” is available on Chilevisión, Telefé and Pluto TV, in open, digital and streaming.

VTR: channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: channel 151/1151

Movistar: channel 121/811

Clear: channel 55/555

You had HD: channel 57

Entel: channel 66

World: channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: channel 21/27.

“Big brother Chile”: how to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

“Chili big brother” is a reality show that is broadcast on open signals and streaming platforms. Through Chilevisión, it can be seen for FREE on television and through digital media. Follow these steps:

Enter chilevisión.cl Press the programs button, which is at the top of the page. Click on Big Brother and the broadcast will automatically appear.

“Big Brother Chile”: where to watch Pluto TV LIVE?

The program “Big Brother Chile” It can be SEE in streaming on the Pluto TV signal, on the Paramount channel. The platform offers FREE content, including the reality show. The application must be downloaded from mobile devices, television or tablets through Google Play (Android) or Play Store (iOS). Log in or create an account and you can enjoy it anytime, anywhere.

Who are the “Big Brother” nominees?

These are the four nominees at risk of being eliminated from “Big Brother Chile”:

Maite

Francisca

Trinity

reuben

Reality “Big brother Chile”. Photo: diffusion

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

The public will choose who is saved from “Big Brother Chile”. To do this, they vote to eliminate one of the participants in the following ways:

Send a SMS to 3331 with the GH + the name of the participant you want to eliminate (Maite, Francisca, Trinidad or Rubén). Have a cost of 490 Chilean pesos.

(Maite, Francisca, Trinidad or Rubén). Have a The other option is Market Payment with credit, debit or prepaid cards.You can leave 10 votes at 3,990 Chilean pesos or 20 at 6,990.

