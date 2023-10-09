Join the La República WhatsApp channel

This week in ‘Big Brother Chile’ the new nominees were announced who could leave the reality show this Sunday, October 8. The public chose and Estefanía left the most famous house in the world. On the other hand, Julio César Rodríguez announced that the audience has an important decision in their hands: they will be able to choose two of those eliminated from the program to return to the competition. Who will it be about? Relive the best of reality through La República Entretenimiento.

‘Big Brother Chile’: follow the reality minute by minute The public decides Viewers will be able to choose two eliminated from ‘Big Brother’ to return to the program. Who will they be? Estefanía is eliminated from ‘Big Brother’ Estefanía did not convince the public and did not accumulate the necessary votes, meaning her elimination. Scarlette accumulates another week at the house. The historical ones lost immunity Starting Monday, October 9, the historic ones can be nominated for elimination. Sebastián tells Coni that he likes iCata “You are very different from her,” says Coni. “Opposites attract,” Sebastian replied. Coni is upset with Jennifer Jennifer spoke with Coni and told her that she would raffle off the clothes that her mother donated to her. Later, Coni talks to Scarlette and got mad at Jennifer for what she said. See also Juan José Nicolás López: "Europe's ear pulls have been key to conservationism" Participants participate in a party Everyone dances to the rhythm of cumbia because the program has prepared a great party with this theme. Coni and Seba agreed to be “friends without a kiss.” Coni and Seba flirt Kisses, hugs and caresses… Will Coni and Seba want something more than a friendship? iCata is the first saved by the public iCata was chosen by the public as the person who is saved. She stays at the house for another week. The players won the weekly challenge Everyone gets 100% of the weekly budget after winning the challenge. Jorge talks to the drivers about Stephanie Jorge linked live with Diana and Julio César and spoke about Stephanie’s presence in the house: “I am grateful that they brought her,” he said. Jorge says goodbye to Stephanie Stephanie’s time at the house is over and she says goodbye to Jorge. Jorge and Stephanie spend the night together Before Stephanie’s visit, she and Jorge decided to spend a night together. Jorge’s Expolola visits the house Stephanie, Jorge’s ex-girlfriend, visits the ‘Big Brother’ house and they have an intimate date. Sebastián and Coni flirting A new couple? Sebastián and Coni continue spending time together and they both flirt directly. Alessia confesses that she wants to be with Rai After Raimundo’s elimination, Alessia dared to confess that she does feel something for Rai and wants to start a romance with him. Cata wants to convince Coni to stay Cata calls Coni to a private place to try to convince her not to leave the house. See also The Armed Forces demonstrate their popular pull in Cartagena The program has started! Coni feels affected because being at home for so many days causes her anxiety. ‘Big Brother Chile’: Where to watch the reality show? Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. You also have the option to follow the minute by minute HERE in La República. ‘Big Brother Chile’: schedule by country Every episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel signal Chilevision. Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in: Mexico: 8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm Uruguay: 11.30 pm

‘Big Brother Chile’: this week’s nominees

This Sunday, October 1, a new participant from ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be eliminated. Below, find out who was nominated this week:

Scarlett

Stephanie

Icata.

List of nominees in ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Instagram/Big Brother Chile

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone messages. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only option that the program’s followers have to choose the next person to leave the house. Through Payment Market, You can also cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

It is important to highlight that, in this way, you can increase the chances that the next eliminated will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE: https://granhermano.celcom.cl