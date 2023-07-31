This week in “Big Brother Chile” the new nominees who could leave the reality show today, Sunday July 30, were known. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the Chilevisión program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide through their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule, how to vote and where to watch the elimination for free.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Big Brother Chile’ by Chilevisión: Fernando is the fifth eliminated and leaves the Chilean reality show

What time to see ‘Big Brother Chile’?: schedule by country

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision. Next, we show you at what time you can tune in all the details of the program, according to the country in which you are:

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Peru: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Chili: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

11.30 p.m. Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: “Big Brother Chile”: how and where to VOTE LIVE to ELIMINATE a nominee TODAY?

Where to see ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVEIt can be seen FREE by the open signal and on the internet through its official platforms. You can also follow the minute by minute HERE in The Republic.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevision LIVEby these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21(Santiago)/711.

Channel 21(Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. You had HD: Channel 57.

Channel 57. Entel: Channel 66.

Channel 66. World: Channel 15/515.

Channel 15/515. GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

How to watch Pluto TV for FREE?

The reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ is broadcast through the streaming platformpluto tv and to access this application, all you need is to download the app on any smart device or by registering on the website. In it, you can follow LIVE 24 hour program.

‘Big Brother Chile’: this week’s nominees

This Sunday, July 30, a new participant of ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be eliminated. Here’s who was nominated this week:

Francisco

constance

Jennifer.

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone messages. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the followers of the program have to choose the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughMarket Paymentyou can make your vote:

1 VOTE it costs 490 pesos

it costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES it costs 3,990 pesos

it costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES it costs 6,990 pesos.

It should be noted that, in this way, you will be able to increase the chances that the next one eliminated will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl.

#Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #Chilevisión #TODAY #schedule #elimination #FREE #ONLINE