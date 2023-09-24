‘Big Brother Chile’ is getting ready for a new day of repechage, in which the participants will fight to return to the competition. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide, through their vote, who returns. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the southern program LIVE and FREE.

What time does ‘GH Chile’ start?

The reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ It is presented every Sunday, in prime time on Chilevision. Below, find out the time when you can tune in LIVE to the program and find out all the details.

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

‘Big Brother Chile’ is a reality show about coexistence. Photo: Capture Chilevision

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

‘Big Brother Chile’ It is one of the favorite programs of the southern public. You can follow the transmission through the Chilevision channel, which can be seen on the various cable services.

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Of course: Channel 55/555.

YouVes HD: Channel 57.

Who participates in the playoff of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’?

After several episodes, in ‘Big Brother Chile’ the participants will fight again to re-enter the coexistence reality show.

Fernando, Lucas, Ariel, Viviana, Trinidad and Skarleth risk the option of returning to live in the residence with their other companions and the public will be able to choose who they want to return.

Repechage participant in ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Instagram

How to vote to save your favorite in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

To save your favorite member of ‘Big Brother Chile’ you must follow a series of steps. First you will need to send a message of ‘GH + name of your nominee’ to 3331 or scan the QR code. Another alternative to cast your vote is through Mercado Pago.

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

10 VOTES cost 3,990 pesos

20 VOTES cost 6,990 pesos.

