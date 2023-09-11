This week, in ‘Big Brother Chile’, the new nominees who could leave the reality show this Sunday, September 10, were announced. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide by their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the elimination for free. In addition, follow the minute by minute of this Chilevisión format.

‘Big Brother Chile’ schedule

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision.Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

What channel is ‘Big Brother Chile’ on?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevisión LIVEfor these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

Channel 21 (Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. YouVes HD: Channel 57.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet on its official platforms. Also, it is possible to follow the minute by minute HERE on The Republic.

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

This week’s three nominees are Monica, Constanza and Jennifer. If you want to eliminate one of them from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone SMS. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the program’s followers have to select the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughPayment Market,you can cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

This way, you can increase the chances that the contestant you choose will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Big Brother Chile/Instagram

#Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #Chilevisión #ELIMINATION #participant #leave #reality #show

This week, in ‘Big Brother Chile’, the new nominees who could leave the reality show this Sunday, September 10, were announced. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide by their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the elimination for free. In addition, follow the minute by minute of this Chilevisión format.

‘Big Brother Chile’ schedule

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision.Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

What channel is ‘Big Brother Chile’ on?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevisión LIVEfor these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

Channel 21 (Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. YouVes HD: Channel 57.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet on its official platforms. Also, it is possible to follow the minute by minute HERE on The Republic.

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

This week’s three nominees are Monica, Constanza and Jennifer. If you want to eliminate one of them from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone SMS. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the program’s followers have to select the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughPayment Market,you can cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

This way, you can increase the chances that the contestant you choose will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Big Brother Chile/Instagram

#Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #Chilevisión #ELIMINATION #participant #leave #reality #show

This week, in ‘Big Brother Chile’, the new nominees who could leave the reality show this Sunday, September 10, were announced. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide by their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the elimination for free. In addition, follow the minute by minute of this Chilevisión format.

‘Big Brother Chile’ schedule

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision.Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

What channel is ‘Big Brother Chile’ on?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevisión LIVEfor these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

Channel 21 (Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. YouVes HD: Channel 57.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet on its official platforms. Also, it is possible to follow the minute by minute HERE on The Republic.

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

This week’s three nominees are Monica, Constanza and Jennifer. If you want to eliminate one of them from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone SMS. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the program’s followers have to select the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughPayment Market,you can cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

This way, you can increase the chances that the contestant you choose will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Big Brother Chile/Instagram

#Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #Chilevisión #ELIMINATION #participant #leave #reality #show

This week, in ‘Big Brother Chile’, the new nominees who could leave the reality show this Sunday, September 10, were announced. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants within the program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the public, since they will be the ones who decide by their vote who leaves the competition. In this note, find out the schedule and how to watch the elimination for free. In addition, follow the minute by minute of this Chilevisión format.

‘Big Brother Chile’ schedule

Each episode of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast through the channel’s signalChilevision.Below, we show you what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country you are in:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Peru: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Colombia: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Chili: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Venezuela: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Uruguay:11.30 pm

What channel is ‘Big Brother Chile’ on?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevisión LIVEfor these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

Channel 21 (Santiago)/711. DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Channel 151/1151. Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Channel 121/811. Clear: Channel 55/555.

Channel 55/555. YouVes HD: Channel 57.

Where to watch ‘Big Brother Chile’?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE through the open signal and on the internet on its official platforms. Also, it is possible to follow the minute by minute HERE on The Republic.

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

This week’s three nominees are Monica, Constanza and Jennifer. If you want to eliminate one of them from ‘Big Brother Chile’, the way to do it is through telephone SMS. To do this, you just have to send a text message that says GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality show to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the program’s followers have to select the next person to leave the house. In that sense, there is another alternative. ThroughPayment Market,you can cast your vote:

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES It costs 3,990 pesos

It costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES It costs 6,990 pesos.

This way, you can increase the chances that the contestant you choose will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE:https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Big Brother Chile/Instagram

#Big #Brother #Chile #LIVE #Chilevisión #ELIMINATION #participant #leave #reality #show