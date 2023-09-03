‘Big brother Chile’ It is one of the most watched programs in the region due to its peculiar theme and different segments within the coexistence reality show. The main idea is that a group of people who do not know each other live in a house isolated from the outside world for months, without cell phones or visitors. They also have no reach to the clock, so they totally lose track of time. The last contestant to leave the competition was Skarleth.

Skarleth is eliminated from the ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Capture/Chilevisión.

Schedule of ‘Big Brother Chile’

to tune ‘Big Brother Chile’, You must write down the time according to the country where you are.

Mexico:8.30 p.m.

Peru:9.30 p.m.

Colombia:9.30 p.m.

Ecuador:9.30 p.m.

Chili:10.30 p.m.

Venezuela:10.30 p.m.

Argentina:11.30 p.m.

Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

What channel is ‘Big Brother Chile’ broadcast on?

To access the episodes of ‘Big Brother Chile’, you can enjoy the program LIVE through the open and free signal of Chilevisión. Below are the channels based on the cable service you’ve purchased in your home.

VTR:channel 21(Santiago)/711

DirecTV:channel 151/1151

Movistar:channel 121/811

Clear:channel 55/555

You had HD:channel 57

Entel:channel 66

World:channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur:channel 21/27

‘Big Brother Chile 2023’: how to watch Pluto TV?

The reality show’Big brother Chile’ You can watch it LIVE through the Chilevisión app, Pluto TV (Paramount), as well as the Telefé app.

How to vote in ‘Big Brother Chile’?

You can decide the future of the participants in ‘Big brother Chile’. To do this, you must send GH + name of your nominee to 3331 or scan the QR code. Another alternative to cast your vote is through Mercado Pago.

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

10 VOTES cost 3,990 pesos

20 VOTES cost 6,990 pesos

