He “Big brother Chile” is a reality show in which 18 participants live together in a house and, as the days go by, they must nominate their partners. It should be noted that the stay of the contestants within the Chilevisión program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated in the viewing public, since they will be the ones who decide through their vote who leaves the competition and who continues one more night.

How to VOTE in “Big Brother Chile”?

To eliminate one of the four nominees in the reality show “Big Brother Chile”, you must send text messages to 3331 in which GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the competition will be placed.

It should be noted that the public will be able to vote until this Sunday, June 25, when a new episode of the program broadcast by the Chilevisión signal begins..

Where to VOTE in “Big Brother Chile”?

Although you have the option of voting by telephone messages, there is another alternative so that you can choose whoever you want to leave the reality show “Big Brother Chile.” Through Market Payment, you can do not only one vote, but 10 or even 20 for the value of $490, $3,990 and $6,990, respectively.

It should be noted that, in this way, you will be able to increase the chances that the next one eliminated will be with one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE: https://granhermano.celcom.cl

Who are nominated in “Big Brother Chile”?

The reality show “Big Brother Chile” broadcast by Chilevisión began on June 18 and brought with it 18 contestants who faced each other to win the prize of 25 million pesos. It should be noted that last Wednesday, June 21, it was announced who they are the first nominees.

Francisca – eight votes

– eight votes Jennifer – seven votes

– seven votes Stephanie – six votes

– six votes Benjamin – five votes

These are the nominees to leave the house of "Big Brother Chile". Photo: Instagram/Big Brother Chilevisión

On which channel to watch “Big Brother Chile”?

If you want to see the LIVE broadcast of the “Big Brother Chile” elimination gala, we tell you that you can enjoy this reality show for FREE and ONLINE through the streaming service PlutoTV. In the same way, you will be able to observe all the incidents through the app Chilevisión and Telefé.

What time to see “Big Brother Chile”?

The episodes of the reality show “Big Brother Chile” will be broadcast through the signal of Chilevision. Below, we will detail what time you can tune in to all the details of the program, according to the country in which you are.