Watch the “Big Brother Chile” LIVE FREE ONLINE | The Chilean reality show caused great expectations at its premiere due to the novelties it brings in this new season that has 18 participants. The new television proposal brings together a group of individuals in order to subject them to isolation from the outside world for several weeks. They will not be able to receive visits and will be constantly monitored by cameras that follow them 24 hours a day. This new format promises to shake up local entertainment, so if you don’t want to miss out on new events, pay attention to the information that we offer you in this note.
What days can I see “Big Brother Chile”?
“Big brother Chile” It is being highly commented in the neighboring country of Chile for the never-before-seen proposal. Said reality program will be broadcast from Sunday to Thursday.
“Big Brother Chile”: schedule by Chilevisión
The followers of “Big brother Chile” will be able to tune in to the program from 10:30 p.m. after the central news edition that is broadcast on the same channel.
Where to see “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?
To see “Big brother Chile”the program offers three alternatives: Chilevisión, Pluto TV and Telefé. Followers will be able to find out what happens in each chapter through the aforementioned platforms.
“Big Brother Chile”: how to watch Chilevisión LIVE?
The Chilean reality show is broadcast through Chilevision. Know in this list the different channels.
- VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711
- DirecTV: Channel 151/1151
- Movistar: Channel 121/811
- Clear: Channel 55/555
- You had HD: Channel 57
- Entel: Channel 66
- World: Channel 15/515
- GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.
“Big Brother Chile”: where to watch Pluto TV LIVE?
To follow the program at any time of the day, you will have to enter the platform PlutoTV. To do this, you must enter their website and log in after creating an account. The other option is to download the app from the Google Play Store.
Who are the 18 participants of “Big Brother Chile”?
The participants who are in contention in this edition of “Big brother Chile” are the following:
- Estefanía Galeota, 26 years old
- Francisco Arenas, 61 years old
- Viviana Acevedo, 23 years old
- Constanza Segovia, 27 years old
- Benjamin Lagos, 22 years old
- Trinidad Cerda, 34 years old
- 18 year old Skarleth Labra
- Ruben Gutierrez, 26 years old
- 21 year old Alessia Traverso
- Ariel Wuth, 29 years old
- Monica Ramos, 77 years old
- Jorge Aldoney, 27 years old
- Hans Valdes, 18 years old
- Francisca Maira, 23 years old
- Jennifer Galvarini 48 years old
- Lucas Crespo, 23 years old
- Maite Phillips, 22 years old
- Fernando Altamirano, 25 years old.
