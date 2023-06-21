Watch the “Big Brother Chile” LIVE FREE ONLINE | The Chilean reality show caused great expectations at its premiere due to the novelties it brings in this new season that has 18 participants. The new television proposal brings together a group of individuals in order to subject them to isolation from the outside world for several weeks. They will not be able to receive visits and will be constantly monitored by cameras that follow them 24 hours a day. This new format promises to shake up local entertainment, so if you don’t want to miss out on new events, pay attention to the information that we offer you in this note.

What days can I see “Big Brother Chile”?

“Big brother Chile” It is being highly commented in the neighboring country of Chile for the never-before-seen proposal. Said reality program will be broadcast from Sunday to Thursday.

“Big Brother Chile”: schedule by Chilevisión

The followers of “Big brother Chile” will be able to tune in to the program from 10:30 p.m. after the central news edition that is broadcast on the same channel.

“Big Brother Chile” premiered worldwide on June 18. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram/Big Brother Chile

Where to see “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?

To see “Big brother Chile”the program offers three alternatives: Chilevisión, Pluto TV and Telefé. Followers will be able to find out what happens in each chapter through the aforementioned platforms.

“Big Brother Chile”: how to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

The Chilean reality show is broadcast through Chilevision. Know in this list the different channels.

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

“Big Brother Chile”: where to watch Pluto TV LIVE?

To follow the program at any time of the day, you will have to enter the platform PlutoTV. To do this, you must enter their website and log in after creating an account. The other option is to download the app from the Google Play Store.

The participants of “Big Brother Chile” introduce themselves. Photo: capture of Chilevisión

Who are the 18 participants of “Big Brother Chile”?

The participants who are in contention in this edition of “Big brother Chile” are the following:

Estefanía Galeota, 26 years old

Francisco Arenas, 61 years old

Viviana Acevedo, 23 years old

Constanza Segovia, 27 years old

Benjamin Lagos, 22 years old

Trinidad Cerda, 34 years old

18 year old Skarleth Labra

Ruben Gutierrez, 26 years old

21 year old Alessia Traverso

Ariel Wuth, 29 years old

Monica Ramos, 77 years old

Jorge Aldoney, 27 years old

Hans Valdes, 18 years old

Francisca Maira, 23 years old

Jennifer Galvarini 48 years old

Lucas Crespo, 23 years old

Maite Phillips, 22 years old

Fernando Altamirano, 25 years old.

